Left Menu

Wildfire burns 250 hectares of pine, injures firefighters in France

A wildfire in southern France on Sunday burned 250 hectares (620 acres) of pine forest and four firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, authorities said. William Borelly, spokesperson for the fire service, told France Info that the blaze in Aubais in the Gard region was "very violent" due to strong winds and dry weather. Some 300 firefighters were tackling the blaze, which was not yet under control by late afternoon, the civil protection services said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:20 IST
Wildfire burns 250 hectares of pine, injures firefighters in France
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

A wildfire in southern France on Sunday burned 250 hectares (620 acres) of pine forest and four firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, authorities said. William Borelly, spokesperson for the fire service, told France Info that the blaze in Aubais in the Gard region was "very violent" due to strong winds and dry weather.

Some 300 firefighters were tackling the blaze, which was not yet under control by late afternoon, the civil protection services said. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet that four firefighters had been injured, two of whom were being treated for burns.

Several families and 60 horses were evacuated from the area, the mayor of Aubais told Midi Libre. As France enters its third heatwave of the summer, regions have been put on high alert for wildfires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022