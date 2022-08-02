Earthquake felt in several parts of Honduras-local reports
An earthquake was felt in several parts of Honduras on Tuesday morning, local media reported.
Honduras' Permanent Commission of Contingencies (COPECO) gave a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 for the earthquake.
