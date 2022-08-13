Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Philippine islands region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 12:10 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Moro Gulf, Mindanao region in the Philippines on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km ( 6.21 miles), EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mindanao
- EMSC
- Philippines
Advertisement