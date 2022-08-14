Left Menu

Guj: Four of family killed in car accident in Bhavnagar

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 14-08-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 13:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four members of a family were killed when their car rammed into a dumper truck on a state highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on the highway near Vallabhipur town of the district around 11 pm on Saturday, an official said.

The victims were travelling from Surat to their native Jharakiya village in Amreli district, when their car rammed into the dumper on the side of the road, he said. A couple and their 15-year-old son died on the spot, while their 18-year-old nephew was declared dead at a hospital in Bhavnagar, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

