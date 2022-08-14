Left Menu

MP: Crocodile enters in residential colony amid heavy rains in Shivpuri, rescued

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 14-08-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 15:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A crocodile wandered into a residential colony in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district amid heavy rainfall on Sunday and was captured after an hour-long operation, an official said.

The reptile was spotted in a colony near the old bus stand in the early hours of the day, following which the authorities were informed, sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ajay Bhargava said.

A rescue team from Madhav National Park was called in and the crocodile was captured after an hour-long effort, he said, adding that the eight-foot-long reptile was later released in Sankhya Sagar Lake According to officials, the crocodile might have entered the colony from a swollen nullah passing next to it.

In a video of the rescue operation, the crocodile can be seen in front of a house in a narrow lane of the residential colony. Following the rains on Saturday night, the district administration directed its employees not to leave the headquarters without prior permission of the collector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

