Maha govt committed to extend reservation benefits to OBCs, Marathas: CM Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his governments priority is to work for the common man and it is committed to extending the reservation benefits to the Other Backward Classes, Maratha and Dhangar communities. The government is committed to extending the benefits of reservation to the OBCs, Maratha and Dhangar shepherd communities, he added.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government's priority is to work for the common man and it is committed to extending the reservation benefits to the Other Backward Classes, Maratha and Dhangar communities. Speaking on the country's 76th Independence Day after hoisting the national flag at the state secretariat as the CM for the first time, Shinde said several parts of the state have witnessed floods due to heavy rainfall.
"We started working from day one and our priority is to work for the common man, farmers, the working class," he said. "The government is committed to extending the benefits of reservation to the OBCs, Maratha and Dhangar (shepherd) communities," he added. The CM said 15 lakh hectares of land in 28 districts of the state has been affected due to floods. The assistance to the affected people has been doubled, he said. "To find a permanent solution to the floods, we are undertaking a programme of deepening and desilting of rivers in a scientific manner," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eknath Shinde
- Maharashtra
- Dhangar
- Shinde
- Other Backward Classes
- Maratha
ALSO READ
'Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue to fight': Sanjay Raut denies having any role in Patra Chawl land scam
Allocation of ministries for state Cabinet formation soon, says Maha CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra: NIA conducts searches in Nanded, Kolhapur in connection with ISIS activities
NIA conducts searches in Nanded and Kolhapur in Maharashtra in connection with ISIS activities: Official.
Issue of sharing Maha CM's post with BJP could have been resolved through talks in 2019: Eknath Shinde's veiled swipe at Uddhav