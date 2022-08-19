Left Menu

Weather warning lifted for Corsica after violent storms left 5 dead

France's weather forecaster lifted a major storm warning for Corsica on Friday, a day after hurricane-strength winds and rain ripped across the Mediterranean island, killing five people. A natural catastrophe decree is expected to be approved next week, which will help residents and businesses with insurance claims for damage caused by the storm, regional leader Gilles Simeoni told franceinfo radio.

Reuters | Corsica | Updated: 19-08-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 14:27 IST
Weather warning lifted for Corsica after violent storms left 5 dead
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

France's weather forecaster lifted a major storm warning for Corsica on Friday, a day after hurricane-strength winds and rain ripped across the Mediterranean island, killing five people.

A natural catastrophe decree is expected to be approved next week, which will help residents and businesses with insurance claims for damage caused by the storm, regional leader Gilles Simeoni told franceinfo radio. Hail, heavy rain and winds peaking at 225 km per hour (140 mph) swept the island on Thursday morning, smashing boats and cars, uprooting trees and damaging houses.

The storm hit Corsica as parts of mainland France - which has been hit by a series of heatwaves, wildfires and severe drought over the past weeks - also saw more rain in just a few hours than in recent months combined. "It's such a paradox," Simeoni told franceinfo. "For weeks we had been living in fear of fires ... and this rain which was supposed to be beneficial turned into a deadly windstorm."

Two of the victims, including a teenage girl, were killed when trees fell in campsites, two were at sea and one died when a beach hut hit her car. In Italy, two people also died in storms on Thursday. More rain and some storms were still possible in Corsica on Friday, forecaster Meteo France said after it downgraded the weather warning level from "orange" to "yellow".

More than 5,000 holidaymakers on the island who had been evacuated to temporary shelters should be able to go back to their campsites on Friday, Simeoni said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022