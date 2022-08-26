Check out this stunning cosmic sight captured by Hubble telescope

This ethereal cosmic sight captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 4242, a dim spiral galaxy in the small northern constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs).

Discovered by British astronomer William Herschel in 1788, NGC 4242 lies some 30 million light-years from Earth - not all that far on a cosmic scale - and is easily visible with even a basic telescope.

We heard it's #InternationalDogDay? 🐶Here's a look at Hubble's "Hunting Dog Galaxy," a stunning cosmic sight nestled in the constellation Canes Venatici – AKA, the Hunting Dogs.Called NGC 4242, this galaxy is about 30 million light-years away: https://t.co/TZfWvCL5ge pic.twitter.com/Xxl9ocfBbt — Hubble (@NASAHubble) August 26, 2022

This throwback Hubble image shows NGC 4242's bright center and the surrounding dimmer and more diffuse fuzz.

"Despite appearing to be relatively bright in this image, studies have found that NGC 4242 is actually relatively dim (it has a moderate-to-low surface brightness and low luminosity) and also supports a low rate of star formation. The galaxy also seems to have a weak bar of stars cutting through its asymmetric center, and a very faint and poorly-defined spiral structure throughout its disk," the European Space Agency wrote in a post.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA. The premium space-based observatory has been beaming back stunning images of the cosmos since its launch in 1990.