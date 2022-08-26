Left Menu

Check out this stunning cosmic sight captured by Hubble telescope

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:20 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA

This ethereal cosmic sight captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 4242, a dim spiral galaxy in the small northern constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs).

Discovered by British astronomer William Herschel in 1788, NGC 4242 lies some 30 million light-years from Earth - not all that far on a cosmic scale - and is easily visible with even a basic telescope.

This throwback Hubble image shows NGC 4242's bright center and the surrounding dimmer and more diffuse fuzz.

"Despite appearing to be relatively bright in this image, studies have found that NGC 4242 is actually relatively dim (it has a moderate-to-low surface brightness and low luminosity) and also supports a low rate of star formation. The galaxy also seems to have a weak bar of stars cutting through its asymmetric center, and a very faint and poorly-defined spiral structure throughout its disk," the European Space Agency wrote in a post.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA. The premium space-based observatory has been beaming back stunning images of the cosmos since its launch in 1990.

