Axiom Space to deliver moonwalking spacesuits for NASA Artemis III mission

NASA has awarded Axiom Space the contract to design a moonwalking system for the Artemis III mission as the agency is prepping to land Americans on the surface of the Moon for the first time in over 50 years.

Axiom Space was selected for the task order, which has a base value of $228.5 million, following reviewing proposals from NASA's two eligible spacesuit vendors. The company will be responsible for the design, development, qualification, certification, and production of its spacesuits and support equipment that will meet these key agency requirements for the Artemis III mission.

According to a press release by NASA, a future task order will be competed for recurring spacesuit services to support subsequent Artemis missions. Future task orders under the contract will consist of recurring lunar landings, the development of spacesuits for use in low-Earth orbit outside the International Space Station, and special studies. The agency is currently evaluating task order options for space station spacesuits.

This award is the first one under a competitive spacesuits contract which will advance spacewalking capabilities in low-Earth orbit and on the Moon.