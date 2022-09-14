Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 7 hits southeast of Loyalty Islands - GFZ

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 16:51 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 7 hits southeast of Loyalty Islands - GFZ
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 141 km (87.61 miles), GFZ said.

There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

