Earthquake of magnitude 7 hits southeast of Loyalty Islands - GFZ

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 141 km (87.61 miles), GFZ said.

There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

