CEC seeks govt view on findings of probe panels looking into illegal constructions in Corbett

The Central Empowered Committee has asked the Uttarakhand government to submit its views on the findings of different probe committees looking into illegal felling of trees and construction activities in Corbett Tiger Reserve and Kalagarh forest division. The record of discussion of a meeting taken by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) on the illegal felling of trees and construction of buildings and water bodies at Corbett earlier this month said. The committees, the reports of which the state government has been asked to specify its views, include the ones constituted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Integrated Regional Office of the CEC, and the Ministry of Forest and Environment and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The CEC has also sought the English translation of the report of a committee headed by Kapil Joshi committee on the subject within two weeks. The report is in three volumes. The CEO has asked the state government to specify whether it had the sanction of competent authorities for the specific activities undertaken in Corbett Tiger Reserve and budget provisions made by it for the purpose. The panel has also asked the state government to specify why forest land was diverted for a 'tiger safari' in Corbett's Pakhro range when it is not a site-specific activity.

Pakhro's forest land forms part of the tiger habitat and falls in tiger dispersal route. The CEC quoted officials who were of the view that the Pakhro Tiger Reserve was not in conformity with the NTCA guidelines. The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) informed the meeting that it is yet to approve the DPR for establishing a tiger reserve at Pakhro. It has so far given only in-principle approval for it. However, the state government has already begun civil construction activities related to the project. The CEC also requested a copy of the response submitted by the state government to a show cause notice served to it by CZA in this regard. The CEC was told that movement of tigers has been sighted through camera traps in the forest falling within the tiger safari. In this context, the CEC observed that the establishment of tiger safari within the Tiger Reserve will shrink the tiger habitat. The records submitted by the state government so far do not show whether any alternative sites were examined before finalising the site at Pakhro. The Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun in its note has said setting up a tiger safari in tiger reserves increases the risk of transmission of zoonotic diseases among animals. It happens in any setting where wild animals are confined in close proximity to humans, including public display facilities like zoos and safaris. PTI CORR ALM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)