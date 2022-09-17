Left Menu

17 killed in landslides in Nepal

17-09-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Nepal
  • Nepal

At least 17 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy rains in western Nepal in the past 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

The landslides occurred in different parts of the Achham district of the Sudurpaschim province, which has been badly affected by floods caused by incessant rainfall for the last few days.

According to acting chief district officer Dipesh Rijal, at least 17 people have been confirmed dead in landslides in the district, which is about 450 km (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu.

Eleven people, who sustained injuries in the incidents were airlifted to the Surkhet district for treatment. Three persons have gone missing in the landslides, according to the official.

Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised and rescue work is on to search for the missing persons, he added.

The number of casualties could increase, said the official, adding that Bhimdutta Highway connecting seven districts in the province was also disrupted due to the disaster.

Communication service has also been affected in Achham due to the incidents.

Floods and landslides frequently occur in the mountainous areas of Nepal, particularly between June and September.

