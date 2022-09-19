Left Menu

Typhoon floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, some 60 hurt

A powerful typhoon slammed southwestern Japan with fierce rainfall and winds on Monday, injuring dozens of people, as it swerved north toward Tokyo.Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region Sunday.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 09:10 IST
Typhoon floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, some 60 hurt
  • Country:
  • Japan

A powerful typhoon slammed southwestern Japan with fierce rainfall and winds on Monday, injuring dozens of people, as it swerved north toward Tokyo.

Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region Sunday. The typhoon was packing sustained winds of 108 kilometers per hour (67 mph) and gusts up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes. More than 60 people have been injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to Japanese media reports. Torrential winds smashed signboards. A construction crane snapped and a window at a pachinko parlour was shattered in Kagoshima city, southwestern Japan. Bullet trains and airlines suspended service. Warnings were issued about landslides and swelling rivers. Convenience store chains and delivery services temporarily shuttered in southwestern Japan, while some highways were closed and people had some problems with cell phone connections. The storm is forecast to continue its northeasterly path over Japan's main island of Honshu, unleashing heavy rainfall over the region that includes the cities of Osaka and Kyoto, before arriving in Tokyo on Tuesday and moving toward northeastern Japan.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022