Fire breaks out at shop in Howrah

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 14:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a shop in Howrah Maidan area on Monday, officials said.

Four fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, they said.

The cause of the blaze at the shop filled with bags and other accessories is yet to be known, a fire brigade official said.

There are no reports of any injury, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

