NAREDCO Maharashtra associates with Riteish-Genelia as Brand Ambassadors of HOMETHON Property Expo 2022

Mumbai, September 20: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra has announced Bollywood's popular and versatile star couple, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, as brand ambassadors for the upcoming 'Homethon Property Expo'. India's first ever real estate exhibition is set to take place from 30th September to 2nd October at the Jio Convention Centre, one of the country's largest and most prestigious multi-faceted destinations spread across 1 Lac sq.ft., located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The three-day event is slated to bring together more than 150 developers, providing an array of exciting offers and housing finance companies together under one roof. Shri Sandeep Runwal, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, says, ''We're delighted to be associated with Riteish and Genelia for our Homethon Property Expo. While they are a true embodiment of the culture of Maharashtra, they also perfectly represent the home buyers' profile of today in all terms. Since we are committed to providing exceptional and unparalleled experiences that align with changing consumer preferences, we are confident that our collaboration with them will strengthen our efforts to provide even more value to our customers. The upcoming festive property expo is an excellent opportunity for fence-sitters to convert into actual home-buyers as the property market is on an upward trend.'' He added, ''With the Jio Convention Centre, we have selected one of the best and most glorious event venues for the exhibition. It serves as a perfect backdrop for an event of this magnitude and provides 1 Lakh Square Feet of pavilion space for the top real estate developers to showcase the best and most premium real estate projects in the state. As a result, it's a win-win situation for both participants and consumers.'' The gorgeous actor-producer-entrepreneur Genelia D'Souza says that she is excited to be a part of the event. She said, ''If you are looking for a home, Homethon will make your search much, much easier. Make sure you are there between 30th September and 2nd October, and don't forget to register today on www.homethon.com for early benefits.'' Actor-producer-entrepreneur Riteish Deshmukh, who is known to bring a smile wherever he goes, seconds his wife about Homethon as a place where prospective homeowners can find the home of their dreams. He adds, ''Here, you could meet over 150 developers, check more than 1000 properties and have access to numerous schemes and discounts.'' The Homethon Property expo will be a golden opportunity for channel partners where Special Incentives will be provided for closing deals at the Exhibition. The expo, which is expected to be the country's largest exhibition, will also include a business lounge, a conference area and a networking centre, where attendees can interact with industry veterans and stalwarts. Transportation from key locations in Mumbai to the exhibition venue will be made available to ease the commute. For the visitors, there will be free entry, no parking charges, and they will get ample opportunities to win lucky draw prizes.

