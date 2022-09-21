RERA restricts sale and purchase of properties in Vatika project

Real estate regulator RERA has restricted the sale and purchase in one of the projects of Vatika Limited and asked the developer to submit the documents required for its licence renewal and registration of the project.

Sale and purchase of properties in Vatika India Next 2 project have been restricted due to non-compliance of the RERA Act, said K K Khandelwal, chairman, RERA.

In a hearing on September 12, the regulator found that several developers, including Vatika, failed to submit the pending documents required for registration of their project.

The approvals for licence renewal, zoning plan, service plan and estimate are still pending.

The Section 3 of the real estate (regulation and development) Act 2016 mandates RERA registration for a new project as well as for any on-going project without which the promoters cannot commence constructions or make any bookings of plots, flats etc.

''If any promoter contravenes the provision laid in Section 3 of the Act, he shall be liable to a penalty which may extend up to 10 per cent of the estimated cost of the real estate project,'' Khandelwal said.

Vatika Limited obtained the licence for the project from the town and country planning department, Haryana, in 2013 to develop plotted township Vatika India Next2. RERA was notified in the state in July 2017. The authority has observed that a number of documents are still pending, including a deficit in registration fee on part of the promoter.

The authority noted that the builder's licence also has expired and its renewal is due.

''The licences of Vatkia Limited have expired which need to be renewed. The authority ...gives show-cause notice of thirty days as to why not the application for grant of registration be rejected. ''The authority also observed that the application has been moved by the promoter in a very casual manner without giving any details and requisite information. Therefore, the authority restrains the sale and purchase in this unregistered project,'' said the authority.

Besides Vatika, the authority also sent stern messages to the promoters of Neo Square, Centra One, Zen Residence1 and others, asking them to conform to the rules by or before next date of hearing on October 17. Meanwhile, the authority also cautioned people against booking of plots, flats etc in these unregistered projects.

Vatika India Next 2 is being developed on about 100 acres at Sector - 88A and 88B in Harsaru village, Gurugram.

