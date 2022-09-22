Left Menu

Northern Ireland has more Catholics than Protestants for first time - census

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:10 IST
Northern Ireland has more Catholics than Protestants for first time - census
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Northern Ireland has more Catholics than Protestants for the first time, census results showed on Thursday, a historic shift that some see as likely to help drive support for the region to split from Britain and join a united Ireland.

45.7% of respondents identified as Catholic or were brought up Catholic, compared with 43.5% identifying as Protestants, data from the 2021 census showed. A decade ago the previous census showed Protestants outnumbered Catholics by 48% to 45%, after falling below the 50% mark for the first time.

The shift comes a century after the Northern Ireland state was established with the aim of maintaining a pro-British, Protestant majority as a counterweight to the newly independent, predominantly Catholic, Irish state to the south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

 Global
2
A passing dwarf galaxy caused ripples in our galaxy millions of years ago: Study

A passing dwarf galaxy caused ripples in our galaxy millions of years ago: S...

 Sweden
3
Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM cards

Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM ca...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft set to make closest flyby of Jupiter’s ice-covered moon Europa

NASA spacecraft set to make closest flyby of Jupiter’s ice-covered moon Euro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022