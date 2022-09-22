Northern Ireland has more Catholics than Protestants for first time - census
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Northern Ireland has more Catholics than Protestants for the first time, census results showed on Thursday, a historic shift that some see as likely to help drive support for the region to split from Britain and join a united Ireland.
45.7% of respondents identified as Catholic or were brought up Catholic, compared with 43.5% identifying as Protestants, data from the 2021 census showed. A decade ago the previous census showed Protestants outnumbered Catholics by 48% to 45%, after falling below the 50% mark for the first time.
The shift comes a century after the Northern Ireland state was established with the aim of maintaining a pro-British, Protestant majority as a counterweight to the newly independent, predominantly Catholic, Irish state to the south.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Irish
- Protestant
- Protestants
- Catholic
- Catholics
- Northern Ireland
- British
- Britain
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi is meeting "divisive personalities": TN BJP chief after Catholic priest George Ponnaiah's controversial statement
Kerala Region of Latin Catholic Council starts yatra in solidarity with Vizhinjam protest
Northern Ireland has more Catholics than Protestants for first time
Flemish Catholic bishops, defying Vatican, approve blessing same-sex unions