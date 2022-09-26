Left Menu

Happening today: NASA spacecraft will intentionally collide with an asteroid; watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-09-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 11:55 IST
Image Credits: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben

NASA's first-ever planetary defense test mission, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), is scheduled for Monday, September 26. This test will show a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a target asteroid and intentionally crash into it to change the asteroid's motion.

The target asteroid is a non-hazardous binary, near-Earth binary asteroid system Didymos, which is composed of the larger asteroid Didymos and its moonlet asteroid Dimorphos.

At 7:14 pm EDT, NASA's DART will intentionally execute a kinetic impact into Dimorphos to slightly change its motion in space. The mission will prove this is a viable technique to deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth if one is ever discovered.

Live coverage of DART's impact with the asteroid Dimorphos will air on NASA TV and the agency's website at 6 pm ET. You also can watch the planetary defense test live on agency social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

