Cleanliness: Civic body gets Union Ministry's special mention

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has bagged special mention from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs in the Indian Swachhata League competition held for cities and local bodies. Mangaluru has been shortlisted for special felicitation in the category of cities with a population between 3 lakh and 10 lakh, MCC sources said. The competition, held under Swachh Bharath Abhiyan campaign, saw more than 1,850 city and local bodies taking part in it. The award is given to cities striving to realise the idea of a waste-free environment.

Roopa Mishra, joint secretary to the Ministry, informed the MCC that the award would be conferred on September 30 at the Talkatora stadium in New Delhi.

In the League, cities got an opportunity to detail their novel activities at the national-level. Participation of the youth, novel ideas in implementing activities and the improvement in urban cleanliness as a result of the activity were the guidelines on the basis of which the national winners were decided, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)