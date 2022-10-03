Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to construct tunnel in Vice President Enclave

The CPWD has floated a tender to construct a subterranean tunnel in the Vice President Enclave here at an estimated cost of around Rs 21 crore under the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

According to tender documents, the project will be completed in four months from the date of start of work.

Sources said that the tunnel will connect VP Enclave to the new Parliament building in the future through another tunnel that will connect the PM's residence to the proposed Executive Enclave, which will house the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Sources also said that it will help ease frequent traffic restrictions during the VIP movement.

The CPWD's bid documents state that the proposed work is of very prestigious nature and is required to be completed strictly within the prescribed time limit with the highest standards of quality and workmanship.

The total length of the tunnel, which spreads across 1,147 square metres, would be 185 metres and its width is 6.20 metres, it stated. The last date to submit the bid documents is October 15. The estimated project cost is Rs 21,31,54,387.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office and a new vice-president's enclave, among other buildings.

The VP Enclave will have a residence for the Vice President and a secretariat. The CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, said that the work to construct a tunnel in the VP Enclave will be carried out on Church Road, New Delhi.

''Accordingly, intending bidders are advised to inspect and examine the site and its surroundings and satisfy themselves before submitting their bids,'' the agency said, adding that the executive engineer, by prior notice in writing to the contractor, may reduce or increase the scope of work.

According to CPWD, due to security reasons, the contractor will have to arrange a timetable of labour in accordance with the requirement of security staff and the instructions of the engineer-in-charge.

The contractor will arrange smoke guns in addition to other measures as required to keep PM2.5 and PM10 under permissible limits, it also said.

