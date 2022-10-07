Team spirit important not only for sports but also for society: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said players will have to concentrate like Eklavya and work with team spirit for desirable results in sports.

Teamwork increases results manifold, and team spirit is important not only for sports but also for society and nation-building, he said, addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex (formerly Myohall) here.

''Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is scaling new heights in every field and among them is the sports sector. To further sports activities in Prayagraj, the state government is spending Rs 100 crore under the Smart City Mission in Prayagraj alone,'' he said.

''The government plans to spend Rs 60 crore for the Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex. Rs 10.16 crore will be spent on government and government-aided schools in Prayagraj, Rs 10.86 crore for Allahabad University, Rs 7.73 crore for development of sports facilities at Chandrashekhar Azad Park,'' Adityanath said.

He said his government was going to set up a sports university in the name of Major Dhyan Chandra in Meerut and its work has already started.

