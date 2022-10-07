MP: Principal suspended over Mazar-like structure at govt school in Vidisha
The principal of a government school in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh has been suspended after it was found that an Islamic `mazar' or enshrined tomb-like structure has been built there, a senior official said on Thursday.
Vidisha collector Uma Shankar Bhargava said a probe was ordered following media reports about CM Rise School and complaints that namaz was being offered at school premises.
The probe report said the complaint about namaz was baseless but there was a mazar in the school, she said.
Based on the collector's report, the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) took disciplinary action against the principal and issued suspension orders, another official said.
The probe report blamed the principal for the construction of the mazar, he said.
But sources close to the principal said that an existing mazar had been renovated and there was no new construction.
The construction will be demolished, the collector said.
