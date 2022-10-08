Left Menu

Cricket legend Srikkanth launches vision-screening programme

India Vision Institute IVI, a not-for-profit NGO, and Sightsavers, a development organisation, have launched vision-screening programme for the benefit of fishermen and stone sculptors here.Spectacles were distributed to fishermen by cricket legend Krishnamachari Srikkanth at an event here on October 6. Srikkanth appreciated the initiative to provide access to vision-screening to underprivileged communities, the statement said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 19:57 IST
Cricket legend Srikkanth launches vision-screening programme
Image Credit: Twitter (@KrisSrikkanth)
  • Country:
  • India

India Vision Institute (IVI), a not-for-profit NGO, and Sightsavers, a development organisation, have launched vision-screening programme for the benefit of fishermen and stone sculptors here.

Spectacles were distributed to fishermen by cricket legend Krishnamachari Srikkanth at an event here on October 6. IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel, chairman of zone 15 of Greater Chennai Corporation VE Mathiyalagan, and former Neelankarai Panchayat president V Ettiyappan took part. About 70 people have been screened in the last few days, IVI said in a statement. Srikkanth appreciated the initiative to provide access to vision-screening to underprivileged communities, the statement said. Daniel said IVI has a long and fruitful association with Sightsavers. The initiative would provide primary eye care access to 1,400 fishermen and 700 sculptors in the next four months. In addition to spectacles, the sculptors would also receive protective glasses.

Sightsavers India CEO R N Mohanty said, ''We are very proud of our partnership with IVI and I am sure, together, we will strengthen Sightsavers' urban eye health initiative to eliminate avoidable blindness.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022