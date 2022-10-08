Cricket legend Srikkanth launches vision-screening programme

India Vision Institute (IVI), a not-for-profit NGO, and Sightsavers, a development organisation, have launched vision-screening programme for the benefit of fishermen and stone sculptors here.

Spectacles were distributed to fishermen by cricket legend Krishnamachari Srikkanth at an event here on October 6. IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel, chairman of zone 15 of Greater Chennai Corporation VE Mathiyalagan, and former Neelankarai Panchayat president V Ettiyappan took part. About 70 people have been screened in the last few days, IVI said in a statement. Srikkanth appreciated the initiative to provide access to vision-screening to underprivileged communities, the statement said. Daniel said IVI has a long and fruitful association with Sightsavers. The initiative would provide primary eye care access to 1,400 fishermen and 700 sculptors in the next four months. In addition to spectacles, the sculptors would also receive protective glasses.

Sightsavers India CEO R N Mohanty said, ''We are very proud of our partnership with IVI and I am sure, together, we will strengthen Sightsavers' urban eye health initiative to eliminate avoidable blindness.''

