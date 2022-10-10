Missiles hit Kyiv's "critical infrastructure" - mayor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 12:54 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Shelling of Kyiv on Monday morning hit buildings including some that are part of the Ukrainian capital's "critical infrastructure," mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Klitschko said people were affected but gave no details of killed or wounded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Melbourne
- Timothy
- Vitali Klitschko
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seven more crop-laden ships leave Ukrainian ports on Sunday
Ukrainians scared by Russia's preordained referendums
Ship with Ukrainian corn, vegetable oil docks in Lebanon
Hardship remains for Ukrainian town emerging from occupation
Ukrainians in occupied Melitopol fear Russian call-up - exiled mayor