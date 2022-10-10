Left Menu

Missiles hit Kyiv's "critical infrastructure" - mayor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 12:54 IST
Vitali Klitschko Image Credit: Wikipedia
Shelling of Kyiv on Monday morning hit buildings including some that are part of the Ukrainian capital's "critical infrastructure," mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko said people were affected but gave no details of killed or wounded.

