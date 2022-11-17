Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Left Menu

The floor space index FSI is the maximum permissible floor area that can be built on a particular plot orpiece of land.The plea against the high court judgement was filed in the apex court by Kaalkaa Real Estates Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Ranes family.Talking to PTI on Thursday, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said, The Supreme Court has directed Rane to remove the illegal construction at his bungalow in two months.

The removal of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area started on Thursday, a civic official confirmed.

The Supreme Court had in September dismissed a plea challenging the Bombay High Court verdict that directed the Mumbai civic body to demolish the unauthorised construction at Rane's bungalow 'Adhish', noting there was a violation of the Floor Space Index and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The floor space index (FSI) is the maximum permissible floor area that can be built on a particular plot or/piece of land.

The plea against the high court judgement was filed in the apex court by Kaalkaa Real Estates Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Rane's family.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said, "The Supreme Court has directed Rane to remove the illegal construction at his bungalow in two months. If he fails to do so, the BMC will act." Activist Santosh Daundkar, who had filed complaints against Rane's bungalow, welcomed the development but said his complaint about the CRZ rules violation was still pending. ''I suspect the BMC's action is only about illegal construction in the bungalow, but no action is being taken on the CRZ rules violations. Such an action is more severe than what is currently taking place at Rane's bungalow,'' he said.

