Woman killed, 2 injured as elephant brings roof down

A 58-year old woman was killed and two others were injured when an elephant brought their house down at Gudalur, about 80 km from here, forest officials said on Sunday. The incident took place around midnight on Saturday when the animal strayed into the human habitat and demolished the house while looking for food, said the officials. The elephant was found moving around the residential area for the past two days and damaged some houses, they said.

The officials said they were trying to drive the elephant back into the forest.

