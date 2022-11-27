Left Menu

17 buildings for sub-divisional, tehsil complexes to come up in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 17:08 IST
17 buildings for sub-divisional, tehsil complexes to come up in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave approval for the construction of 17 buildings for sub-divisional, tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes across the state at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

“This is part of my government's commitment to ensure judicious utilization of taxpayers' money for their welfare,” Mann said while chairing a meeting to accord approval in this regard.

In an official statement, Mann said thousands of people go to the sub divisional, tehsil and sub-tehsil offices across the state to get their routine administrative works done. In order to ensure that they do not face any sort of inconvenience, this decision has been taken, the chief minister said adding that it would ensure better working space to staff working in these offices along with hassle free and smooth delivery of services to the people.

These complexes will come up in Dirba, Cheema, Balianwali, Goniana Mandi, Nathana, Dasuya, Kalanaur, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara, Ahmedgarh, Amargarh, Bassi Pathana, Abohar, Banur, Majri, Zirakpur and Chamkaur Sahib, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022