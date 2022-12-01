Left Menu

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 16:23 IST
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

Phoenix Mills, which develops and operates shopping malls across the country, on Thursday opened a new shopping centre in Indore with an investment of Rs 800 crore.

The new facility, Phoenix Citadel Mall, spread over 19 acres, is the largest in the country, the company said.

The main building of the mall sits in 10 lakh square feet, groups Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Anuraag Srivastava told reporters here.

The mall has 300 shops that are expected to transact business worth Rs 1,000 crore by next year.

With the opening of Phoenix Citadel, the number of malls by Phoenix Mills has risen to nine, Srivastava said, adding that in the next couple of months, ''we are going to open three new malls in Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Pune''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022