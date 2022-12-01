Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills, which develops and operates shopping malls across the country, on Thursday opened a new shopping centre in Indore with an investment of Rs 800 crore.

The new facility, Phoenix Citadel Mall, spread over 19 acres, is the largest in the country, the company said.

The main building of the mall sits in 10 lakh square feet, groups Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Anuraag Srivastava told reporters here.

The mall has 300 shops that are expected to transact business worth Rs 1,000 crore by next year.

With the opening of Phoenix Citadel, the number of malls by Phoenix Mills has risen to nine, Srivastava said, adding that in the next couple of months, ''we are going to open three new malls in Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Pune''.

