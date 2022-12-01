S&P warns of possible trebling of U.S., European default rates
Credit rating firm S&P Global has warned that speculative-grade U.S. and European corporate default rates are likely to double and might even treble next year as rising borrowing costs take their toll. The firm estimated that the "trailing-12-month default rates" in the U.S. and Europe would reach 3.75% and 3.25% respectively by September, more than double the 1.6% and 1.4% in September 2022.
With so much depending on the length, breadth and depth of a potential global economic downturn, however, S&P added that "pessimistic forecasts for default rates of 6.0% and 5.5% aren't out of the question". "We expect credit ratings to deteriorate, as credit fundamentals - for many corporates and some sovereigns - erode further", S&P's 2023 outlook report said.
