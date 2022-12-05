ARECA & COCONUT PRICES

Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:22 IST
Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 52500 to Rs 54500, model Rs 53000 New Supari: Rs 31000 to Rs 38500, model Rs 37500 Koka: Rs 22000 to Rs 27000, model Rs 26000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality: Rs 16000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 19000 2nd quality: Rs 12000 to Rs 15000, model Rs 14000.

