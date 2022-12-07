Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-12-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 14:29 IST
UP Global Investors Summit: GNIDA aims to achieve investment target of Rs 60,000 cr
GNIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari has exhorted officers to try to achieve the investment target of Rs 60,000 crore set for it by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Global Investors Summit 2023.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Tuesday held a meeting with various officers as she reviewed preparations for the Global Investors Summit, scheduled to be held in Lucknow in February 2023.

''The CEO held meetings with departments on preparations for Global Investor Summit and asked to launch commercial, institutional and IT schemes soon,'' according to an official statement.

Maheshwari instructed the officials to sign MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with maximum investors for the proposed Global Investor Summit, the statement added.

Noting that the state government has fixed a target of investments worth Rs 60,000 crore for GNIDA, the CEO exhorted officers to try to go past the target.

GNIDA had earlier this year launched land allotment schemes for industries and real estate developers in 45 and 11 plots, respectively, according to the statement.

The three additional CEOs of GNIDA -- Aditi Singh, Prerna Sharma and Anand Vardhan, were also present in the meeting, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

