Delhi's maximum temp settles at 26.8 deg C; air quality 'very poor'

It was a sunny Friday in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling three notches above the season's average at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The air quality in the city remained in the ''very poor'' category as the 24-hour average AQI at 4 pm was 314, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The minimum temperature on Friday had settled a notch below the season's average at 8.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky on Saturday with mist and shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27 and 9 degrees Celsius.

The Centre's air quality panel on Wednesday ordered the lifting of curbs under stage 3 of the anti-pollution action plan in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction work.

