TN remembers 2004 tsunami victims

A large number of people in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu paid tribute to the victims of the 2004 tsunami in the state on Monday.

People living along the shoreline from Chennai to Kanyakumari, took out a silent procession to the beach and paid tearful homage by pouring milk into the sea and sprinkling flowers.

On the fateful morning of December 26, 2004, an earthquake in the Indian Ocean near the island of Sumatra in Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed thousands of people. Several fishermen and a large number of civilians who had gone to Velankanni to celebrate Christmas died due to the disaster. In Nagapattinam district where about 6,065 people died, the fisherfolk, accompanied by public, traders and political party members took out a massive procession and paid tribute at Akkaraipettai.

Many children were orphaned and in certain cases, parents had lost their children during the tsunami. On the occasion of the 18th anniversary, fishermen of Cuddalore, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari too paid tributes by pouring milk into the sea and sprinkling flowers.

At Nagore, tributes were paid at the mass burial site on the land owned by the dargah. At several places, candles were lit and banners and hoardings containing the photos of the victims were put up, according to president of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association Ku Bharathi.

