Left Menu

Avalanche warning issued for 10 districts in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:05 IST
Avalanche warning issued for 10 districts in J-K
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday issued an avalanche warning for 10 districts which have witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall over the past 48 hours.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for Bandipora and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir and a 'medium danger' warning for Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.

''Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.

''Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Baramulla and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours,'' SDMA officials said.

They said avalanches with low danger level are likely to occur in areas 2,000 metres above sea level in Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch and Ramban.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid avalanche-prone areas, the officials said.

Two labourers from Kishtwar died on Thursday when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district's Sonmarg.

The higher reaches of Kashmir have been receiving moderate to heavy snowfall for the past 48 hours. Snowfall started in the plains of the Valley on Friday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023