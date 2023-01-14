Left Menu

Rajasthan govt approves over Rs 200 crore for new police buildings

Alongside, cyber crimes will also be prevented with the creation of cyber police stations, according to the statement.The approval follows Gehlots earlier announcement of the budget for the construction of new police stations, posts and administrative buildings including cyber stations.

Updated: 14-01-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 18:41 IST
The Rajasthan government has sanctioned over Rs 200 crore for the construction of new stations, outposts and other administrative buildings of the police.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has allocated Rs 176.11 crore for the construction of Superintendent of Police and Circle Office, new police stations and posts, according to an official statement. He has also approved an additional Rs 25.37 crore for the construction of administrative buildings of Police Line - Sirohi, Sixth Battalion - RAC Dholpur and Mewar Bhil Corps - Khairwada.

Under the proposal, Rs 99.72 crore has been approved for 26 new police stations and three cyber stations, Rs 13.15 crore for 16 police posts, Rs 55.02 crore for the renovation and reconstruction of 16 police stations and Rs 8.20 crore for the newly created Superintendent of Police and Circle Office.

This decision will enable easy maintenance of law and order and the common people's problems will be solved at the local level. Alongside, cyber crimes will also be prevented with the creation of cyber police stations, according to the statement.

The approval follows Gehlot's earlier announcement of the budget for the construction of new police stations, posts and administrative buildings including cyber stations.

