Left Menu

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space’s second private astronaut mission to Space Station

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-01-2023 09:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 09:44 IST
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space’s second private astronaut mission to Space Station
Image Credit: NASA

Axiom Space's second private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), has been given the go-ahead by NASA and its international partners, the agency announced on Friday.

Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and the Director of Human Spaceflight at Axiom Space, will be the commander of this privately-funded mission. John Shoffner, an aviator from Knoxville, Tennessee, will be the pilot. The identities of the two mission specialists will be revealed at a later date.

NASA and Axiom Space signed a mission order for the Ax-2 private astronaut mission in August 2022. Ax-2 is set to take off from the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and make its way to the International Space Station. Once docked, the Axiom astronauts will be spending 10 days on the ISS, where they will be coordinating with the station crew and flight controllers on the ground to carry out various activities.

For over two decades, NASA has been sustaining a continuous American presence in low-Earth orbit. The agency's ambition is to create a low-Earth orbit market where NASA is just one of the many customers, and the private sector is in the driver's seat.

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023