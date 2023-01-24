Parts of Punjab, Haryana receive light rain

Parts of Punjab and Haryana received light rain on Tuesday even as cold conditions persisted at many places in the two states.

The Met centre here said light rain occurred in parts of the two states, including the common capital Chandigarh.

However, Bathinda in Punjab reeled under severe cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, Barnala 6.4 degrees, Faridkot 6.9 degrees, Amritsar 6.2 degrees, Ludhiana 7.4 degrees and Patiala 9.3 degrees.

In Haryana, Sirsa was the coldest place, recording a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Hisar was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal 9.6 degrees, Rohtak 10.4 degrees and Bhiwani 9.1 degrees.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)