5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Western Nepal

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Western Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The earthquake, with epicentre in the Mela area of Bajura district in Sudurpaschim province, hit the region at 2:43 PM local time, Lokvijaya Adhikari, head of the Earthquake Measurement Centre, was quoted as saying by Ekantipur news portal.

There was no immediate report of damage to life or property. Monika Dahal, who is head of the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center, said that the quake measuring 5.9-magnitude was felt in the wider areas of Western Nepal. It was also felt in some parts of neighbouring India.

In December 2022, three tremors jolted Western Nepal in quick succession.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

