(Update: Deferred) SpaceX targeting Monday for launch of 49 Starlink satellites: Watch live

SpaceX is gearing up for another Falcon 9 launch on Monday, January 30th. The rocket carrying 49 Starlink internet satellites and D-Orbit's ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena will lift off at 8:34 AM PT (16:34 UTC) from Vandenberg Space Force Base's SLC-4E in California.

The Falcon 9's first stage booster supporting today's mission has been used previously for missions such as NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, and two Starlink launches. After stage separation, the first stage will make a landing on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship located in the Pacific Ocean.

For those interested in watching the launch live, a webcast of the mission will begin approximately 5 minutes before liftoff. If needed, there is an additional launch opportunity the same day at 12:31 p.m. PT (20:31 UTC), SpaceX said.

This launch was previously scheduled for Sunday, January 29 and was deferred to January 30th to complete pre-launch checkouts.

The Falcon 9 launch of 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit’s ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena has been postponed to Tuesday, January 31.