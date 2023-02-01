Odd News Roundup: A.I. uncovers unknown play by Spanish great in library archive

Left Menu

01-02-2023
A.I. uncovers unknown play by Spanish great in library archive

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology used to transcribe anonymous historic works at Spain's National Library archives has uncovered a hidden gem - a previously unknown play by one of the nation's greatest authors, Felix Lope de Vega. The National Library said on Tuesday experts later confirmed that the Baroque playwright and one of the most prominent names of the Spanish Golden Age wrote "La francesa Laura" (The Frenchwoman Laura) a few years before his death in 1635.

