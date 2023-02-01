Left Menu

Clouds of smoke off Vanuatu coast as volcano rumbles into life

The East Epi Sub-Marine Volcano, just less than 10 km (km) off the coast of the island of Epi, is in a state of "minor unrest" and propelling ash into the sky, Vanuatu's Meteorology and Geohazards Department said in a statement. People nearby reported a smell of sulphur and felt a volcanic earthquake, the department said, adding that the volcano may subside or increase to a "minor eruptive state" at any moment.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 11:41 IST
Clouds of smoke off Vanuatu coast as volcano rumbles into life
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An undersea volcano became active on Wednesday off the coast of Vanuatu, its meteorological service said, with pictures on social media showing massive clouds of smoke spewing into the air. The East Epi Sub-Marine Volcano, just less than 10 km (km) off the coast of the island of Epi, is in a state of "minor unrest" and propelling ash into the sky, Vanuatu's Meteorology and Geohazards Department said in a statement.

People nearby reported a smell of sulphur and felt a volcanic earthquake, the department said, adding that the volcano may subside or increase to a "minor eruptive state" at any moment. Officials say an area with a 10-km radius around the volcano is dangerous, and people are advised to watch for any possible tsunami waves.

A big underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga just over a year ago unleashed an atmospheric shockwave that radiated out at close to the speed of sound and pushed large waves across the Pacific to the shores of Japan and Peru, thousands of kilometres away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023