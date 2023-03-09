Putin not ready to negotiate on Ukraine - Germany's Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz can detect no willingness on the part of Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, he told the NBR group of German newspapers.

"Unfortunately, I see no willingness at the moment," Scholz was quoted by NBR as saying, adding Ukraine must decide what conditions it is ready to accept for peace.

Scholz said that energy supply in Europe's biggest economy would be sufficient next winter and that the German economy was heading for growth rates last seen in the 1950s and 1960s due to heavy investment in climate protection.

