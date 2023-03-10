Man killed after shanty catches fire in east Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 08:54 IST
A 70-year-old man was killed after a shanty caught fire in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area early Friday, officials said.
They said a call about a fire incident was received around 2 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The blaze was brought under control around 2.25 am, the fire officials said, adding a charred body of an elderly man was recovered from a shanty.
The deceased was identified as Nilothilal Bhati, the officials said.
