4th Test: IND vs AUS; Day 3 Tea

Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st Innings: 480 in 167.2 overs.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 36 for no loss in 10 overs) Rohit Sharma c Labuschagne b Kuhnemann 35 Shubman Gill batting 103 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Murphy 42 Virat Kohli batting 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, NB-2) 8 Total: (For 2 wickets in 63 overs) 188 Fall of wickets: 1-74, 2-187.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 13-2-54-0, Cameron Green 10-0-45-0, Nathan Lyon 23-3-45-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 8-0-20-1, Todd Murphy 9-3-18-1.

