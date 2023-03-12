Eight dead after two boats capsize near San Diego -ABC
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 21:04 IST
At least eight people have died after two boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California, ABC News reported on Sunday, citing emergency officials.
ABC reported that the incident began on Saturday evening. It did provide more details.
