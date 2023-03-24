Left Menu

G20 conference on 'circular bio-economy' held in Assam's Dibrugarh

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 24-03-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 23:39 IST
A G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) conference took place here on Friday with delegates as well as the scientific community exploring ways to build a sustainable and circular bio-economy.

Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology Dr S Chandrasekhar chaired the conference aimed to bring together key factors responsible for planning, setting up new programmes and managing the existing ones related to agriculture, de-carbonisation of industry, bio-energy, and bioresource management.

Chandrasekhar emphasised that the G20 RIIG conclave is dedicated to promoting a sustainable future by educating people on the importance of waste management and the goal of this gathering was to frame the conversation and inspire people to take action towards reducing waste and preserving the planet.

The interactive event was to facilitate active engagement among all key stakeholders, including people, policies, and places, he said.

This was done to promote an inclusive policy-making approach that provides a conceptual framework to mainstream circular bio-economy models across different sectors.

The conference aimed to strengthen global efforts towards a more sustainable and circular bio-economy by promoting collaborations and partnerships among G20 members and stakeholders, Chandrasekhar said.

A total of 103 participants, including 56 foreign delegates from 26 countries, attended the conference.

