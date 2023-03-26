Blast in Russian town caused by Ukraine-operated drone -TASS cites law enforcement

A drone that hit the centre of a Russian town on Sunday, injuring two people, was a Ukrainian Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh and was packed with explosives, the TASS news agency quoted a law enforcement source as saying.

Russia has said in the past that Ukrainian drones have flown into its territory and caused damage to civilian infrastructure, an assertion that Kyiv denies.

