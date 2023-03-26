Losses suffered by J-K on power purchases exceed more than Rs 3,500 cr annually: Chief secretary

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Sunday said losses suffered by the Union Territory on power purchases exceed more than Rs 3,500 crore annually with liabilities piling up each passing year.

He directed the officials that overall transmission and distribution losses should be brought down to less than 20 per cent.

“The losses suffered on power purchases exceed more than Rs 3,500 crore annually with previous liabilities piling up each passing year. These resources belong to our people and should optimally be utilised in creation of jobs for youth or other welfare measures for the people of J-K,'' Mehta said addressing a high-level meeting here.

He impressed upon the officers of the Power Development Department (PDD) to run a mass campaign to make people aware of the judicious use of electric appliances.

Mehta said the gap in power purchase and revenue realisation should be minimised for the general good of the masses.

The chief secretary said the overall transmission and distribution losses should be brought down to less than 20 per cent in the UT.

He also emphasised on having a proper mechanism to redress the grievances related to the billing of consumers.

Mehta also stressed on making flat rates less attractive so that people prefer switching to metering of their power connections.

The new mantra should be 100 per cent payment and 100 per cent electricity, he said.

The chief secretary exhorted upon the officers that the smart metering of all urban areas should be completed by August this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)