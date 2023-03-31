Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Delhi home after mosquito coil tips over, six killed

Six people, including a toddler, suffocated to death after an overturned mosquito coil sparked a blaze at a house in northeast Delhis Shastri Park, police said on Friday.Three others were injured in the incident, they said.The police received information around 9 am that a fire had broken out in a house at Mazar Wala Road in Shastri Parks Machhi Market, Deputy Commissioner of Police Northeast Joy Tirkey said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 11:45 IST
Six people, including a toddler, suffocated to death after an overturned mosquito coil sparked a blaze at a house in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park, police said on Friday.

Three others were injured in the incident, they said.

The police received information around 9 am that a fire had broken out in a house at Mazar Wala Road in Shastri Park's Machhi Market, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Upon reaching the spot, the police found that nine people had been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, Tirkey said. Of them, four men, a woman and a one-and-a-half-year-old child died. A 15-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man are being treated for burn injuries while a 22-year-old man was discharged after first aid, they police said. According to the police, it was learnt that a burning mosquito coil had tipped over on a mattress during the night. The residents lost consciousness due to the toxic fumes before eventually suffocating to death. Further investigation is underway. The Fire department said three water tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze.

