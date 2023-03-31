Awaiting Centre nod to new action plan on climate change: Assam minister

The Assam government is awaiting the Centre’s approval for its action plan for 2021-30 to tackle climate change, state minister Keshab Mahanta said in the assembly on Friday.

The plan had been drafted after due consultation with various government departments and other stakeholders, he said.

Responding to a query by CPI(M) legislator Manoranjan Talukdar, Mahanta said the Assam State Action Plan on Climate Change 2021-30 had been approved by the state cabinet in July last year.

It has then been forwarded to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for its approval, he said, adding that the plan will be issued as soon as the Centre gives its nod.

Mahanta, the minister for science, technology and climate change, said the draft was prepared after holding consultations with various government departments and incorporating their suggestions.

Other stakeholders and organisations were also called for discussion during the process, he said.

The minister said steps to minimise the challenges posed by climate change were taken according to the Assam State Action Plan on Climate Change 2015-20.

''Measures, as suggested by the previous action plan, were already implemented and we will take these forward,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)